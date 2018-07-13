Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Works perfect ninth for save

Chapman struck out one batter in a perfect inning to secure his 25th save in Thursday's 7-4 win over Cleveland.

Yet another strong outing for the hard-throwing lefty, bringing him to 25-for-26 in save chances this season. Chapman owns a terrific 1.38 ERA, allowing just six runs in 39 innings alongside a 67:15 K:BB.

