Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Works perfect ninth for save
Chapman struck out one batter in a perfect inning to secure his 25th save in Thursday's 7-4 win over Cleveland.
Yet another strong outing for the hard-throwing lefty, bringing him to 25-for-26 in save chances this season. Chapman owns a terrific 1.38 ERA, allowing just six runs in 39 innings alongside a 67:15 K:BB.
