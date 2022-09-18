Chapman pitched a scoreless inning against the Brewers on Saturday, allowing one walk and striking out one batter.

Chapman missed nearly a month due to a leg infection, but he was reinstated Friday and made his return to the mound Saturday. The veteran reliever was used in a low-leverage situation in the seventh inning, so it appears that the Yankees will ease him back before potentially giving him high-leverage work (though likely not as a closer, since Clay Holmes has taken hold of that role). Though Chapman didn't allow any runs in his return, he threw only nine of 17 pitches for strikes and walked a batter. Control has been been a major issue for Chapman this season -- his 6.5 K/9 is on pace to be his worst mark since 2011 and is fifth-worst among MLB pitchers who have thrown at least 30 innings.