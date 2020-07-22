General manager Brian Cashman said Chapman (illness) is mostly symptom-free but has continued to test positive for COVID-19, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Chapman tested positive for COVID-19 earlier in the month and has been on the injured list ever since. While the lefty has only experienced mild symptoms (fortunately), he has yet to submit the two negative test results required to rejoin the Yankees and is set to miss the start of the season as a result. Chapman likely won't need much ramp-up time once he's cleared, though Zack Britton figures to temporarily fill in as the team's closer in the meantime.