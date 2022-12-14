Warren (elbow) signed a minor-league contract with the Yankees on Wednesday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Warren was designated for assignment by the Reds in mid November and he will now head to New York. In 39 appearances with the Reds in 2022, Warren produced an inflated 6.50 ERA and 1.64 WHIP with 40 strikeouts over 36 innings. The 29-year-old underwent surgery to repair a UCL injury in his throwing elbow in September and is unlikely to be ready for spring training as he recovers.