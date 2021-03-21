Wojciechowski was removed from Sunday's spring game against the Blue Jays due to a lat injury, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Wojciechowski threw 23 pitches in relief Sunday, but he left the game with one out in the seventh inning. However, manager Aaron Boone said after the game that he's hopeful that Wojciechowski's injury is minor. The right-hander has been serving as a non-roster invitee with the Yankees this spring and has posted a 7.94 ERA and 7:2 K:BB over 5.2 innings during four relief appearances.