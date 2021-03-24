The Yankees reassigned Wojciechowski (lat) to their minor-league camp Wednesday.
Wojciechowski is unlikely to make any further appearances this spring after he sustained a lat injury in his Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Blue Jays, but he wasn't on track to make the Opening Day roster even if his health prevailed. Once he overcomes the lat injury, Wojciechowski will likely serve as organizational depth at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.
