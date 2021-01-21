Wojciechowski signed with the Yankees as a non-roster invitee Thursday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.
Wojciechowski was designated for assignment by the Orioles in September and cleared waivers. He'll now join the Yankees on a minor-league pact that will pay him $750,000 if he reaches the big leagues in 2021. The 32-year-old made 10 appearances (seven starts) for Baltimore in 2020, posting a 6.81 ERA and 1.62 WHIP over 37 innings.
More News
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Remains in organization•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: DFA'd by Baltimore•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Moves to bullpen•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Strikes out five•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Surrenders three earned runs•
-
Orioles' Asher Wojciechowski: Struggles in short outing•