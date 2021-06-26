Wojciechowski (lat) was reinstated from the 7-day minor-league injured list Saturday, Conor Foley of The Scranton Times-Tribune reports.
Wojciechowski suffered a lat injury during spring training and hasn't yet made his 2021 debut, but he should be available for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre going forward. The right-hander made 10 appearances (seven starts) for the Orioles last year and posted a 6.81 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 37 innings.
