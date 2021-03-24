Wojciechowski (lat) was reassigned to minor-league camp Wednesday.

Wojciechowski exited Sunday's spring game due to a lat injury, and he hasn't appeared since. However, he'll now continue his recovery process with the minor-league squad with just over a week remaining until the regular season. Wojciechowski posted a 7.94 ERA with seven strikeouts over 5.2 innings during four relief appearances this spring.

