Romine agreed to a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Yankees on Friday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

Romine slashed .218/.272/.293 with two home runs and 21 RBI in 80 games with the Yankees last season. He will likely continue to serve as Gary Sanchez's backup at the catcher's position, but doesn't provide much of an impact at the fantasy level.