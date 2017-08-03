Romine (hand) is batting eighth and playing catcher for Thursday's game against the Indians, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Romine was apparently healthy enough to play Monday night, so it was just a matter of time before manager Joe Girardi worked him back into the lineup. He'll continue to play second fiddle to Gary Sanchez behind the plate moving forward.

