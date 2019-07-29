Romine went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's victory over the Red Sox.

Romine put the Yankees on the board in the third inning, crushing a 446-foot home run to stake the team to an early 2-0 lead. The veteran catcher has started three of five games since Gary Sanchez (groin) was placed on the IL, going 5-for-11 with five runs batted in over that span.

