Romine was unavailable Tuesday with a stiff neck but could appear off the bench Wednesday against the Red Sox, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Romine is firmly behind Gary Sanchez on the depth chart, so it's likely he would have remained on the bench regardless of the injury. Sanchez is starting behind the plate for the sixth straight day Wednesday, however, so Romine could be due for a start soon.

