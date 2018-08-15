Romine went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Rays.

Romine showed up big on a day when both offenses were fairly quiet and now has two home runs in his last four games. Gary Sanchez (groin) is pain free but remains without an official timetable for his returning, leaving Romine to continue as the Yankees' primary catcher for the near future.

