Romine went 2-for-3 with a double, one RBI and a walk in Friday's 4-1 win over the Orioles.

Romine came through with an RBI double in the sixth inning, putting the Yankees on top 3-1. Despite seeing inconsistent playing time, the backup catcher has hit safely in his last 10 games. Romine is slashing .375/.453/.625 with three homers and 16 RBI through 20 games this season.