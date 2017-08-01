Yankees' Austin Romine: Could have played Monday
Romine (hand) was available off the bench Monday, George A. King of the New York Post reports.
Romine took a foul ball off the neck and was hit by a pitch in his hand Sunday, and though he said he was sore after playing catch, it sounds as he could have been used if needed in an emergency situation. Gary Sanchez will continue to slot in as the regular catcher, but for the time being Romine appears to have avoided a more serious setback.
More News
-
Yankees' Austin Romine: X-rays on hand come back clean•
-
Yankees' Austin Romine: Departs following HBP•
-
Yankees' Austin Romine: Sitting for second straight game•
-
Yankees' Austin Romine: Earns third straight start•
-
Yankees' Austin Romine: Three hits in Wednesday's win•
-
Yankees' Austin Romine: Back in action Saturday•
-
Trade Deadline: Winners & losers
Yu Darvish and Sonny Gray were the biggest names moved at the trade deadline, but they weren't...
-
Rosario finally gets call; Smith close
With Amed Rosario on the way and Dominic Smith not far behind, the future is now in Queens,...
-
Dodger deal boost for Darvish
Yu Darvish has been a bit disappointing so far, but Chris Towers says his move to the Dodgers...
-
Gray should be A-OK in Bronx
Sonny Gray is going from one of the pitcher-friendliest parks to one of the hitter-friendliest,...
-
Waivers: Ready to buy Gausman
Chris Towers picks up some of the pieces from the pre-deadline deals, before getting to the...
-
Can trade spark Lucroy?
Jonathan Lucroy has been one of the biggest busts in Fantasy this season, but Chris Towers...