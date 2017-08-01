Romine (hand) was available off the bench Monday, George A. King of the New York Post reports.

Romine took a foul ball off the neck and was hit by a pitch in his hand Sunday, and though he said he was sore after playing catch, it sounds as he could have been used if needed in an emergency situation. Gary Sanchez will continue to slot in as the regular catcher, but for the time being Romine appears to have avoided a more serious setback.