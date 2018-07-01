Romine (hamstring) could be back in time for New York's next series against the Braves, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Romine was held out of Sunday's series finale against the Red Sox after exiting Saturday with hamstring tightness, although the injury doesn't appear to be significant, as manager Aaron Boone is hopeful Romine will take the field sometime within the next few days, per Hoch. If Romine is unable to play Monday, expect Kyle Higashioka to handle the catching duties.