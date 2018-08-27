Romine is not starting Monday against the White Sox, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Romine remains the unquestioned starter behind the plate in the absence of Gary Sanchez (groin), sitting for just the fourth time in the last 15 games. Sanchez has begun his rehab assignment, however, so Romine's reign will likely end soon. Kyle Higashioka will start in his place Monday.

