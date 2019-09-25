Yankees' Austin Romine: Day off Wednesday
Romine will sit Wednesday against the Rays.
Romine had started six of the previous eight games behind the plate with Gary Sanchez battling a groin injury. Kyle Higashioka gets the nod Wednesday.
