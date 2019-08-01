Romine went 1-for-2 with walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 7-5 win over Arizona.

Romine came through during the seventh inning to provide the Yankees with a 4-3 lead, his second straight game with a homer. The 30-year-old has a .265/.285/.394 slash line with four home runs in 43 games and should continue splitting starts behind the plate with Kyle Higashioka until Gary Sanchez (groin) can return from the injured list.

