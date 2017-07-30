Yankees' Austin Romine: Departs following HBP
Romine exited Sunday's game against the Rays early after being hit by a pitch on his left hand, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Romine appeared to be in quite a bit of pain after being struck on the hand by a pitch during the sixth inning. He stayed in the game while on the basepaths, but was replaced by Gary Sanchez behind the plate between innings. He'll be considered day-to-day until a clear diagnosis of his injury becomes available.
