Romine went 3-for-5 with a walk-off base hit and three RBI in the Yankees' 7-6 extra-inning win over the Royals on Sunday.

The backstop drove in three of his team's seven runs from the eight-spot in the order, including a 10th-inning knock that gave the Yankees the victory after they blew a 5-0 lead. The three-hit day boosts Romine's average up to .286 to go along with one homer and seven RBI through 35 at-bats.