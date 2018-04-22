Yankees' Austin Romine: Drives in two
Romine went 1-for-3 with a two RBI double in Sunday's win over Toronto.
Romine got the start behind the plate while usual catcher Gary Sanchez was deployed as the DH, and the 29-year-old roped a two-RBI double in the bottom of the second. Romine is now slashing .292/.375/.286 in just 24 at-bats. He could see a playing time bump if the club elects to use Sanchez as the DH more frequently.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, but none of them top Scott...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...