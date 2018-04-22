Romine went 1-for-3 with a two RBI double in Sunday's win over Toronto.

Romine got the start behind the plate while usual catcher Gary Sanchez was deployed as the DH, and the 29-year-old roped a two-RBI double in the bottom of the second. Romine is now slashing .292/.375/.286 in just 24 at-bats. He could see a playing time bump if the club elects to use Sanchez as the DH more frequently.