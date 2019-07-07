Romine will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

He'll check in behind the dish for the second time in the series with top backstop Gary Sanchez serving as the Yankees' designated hitter. The start is still only Romine's third over the team's last 18 games, making him one of the majors' more lightly used backup catchers.

