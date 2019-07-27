Romine is out of the lineup Saturday against the Red Sox, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.

Kyle Higashioka gets the start behind the plate and will hit ninth against left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez. Romine is amid a five-game hot-stretch where he has gone 8-for-16 with four RBI and four runs scored. With Gary Sanchez (groin) set to miss extended time on the 10-day injured list, Higashioka is the veteran catcher's only competition for playing time at the position.