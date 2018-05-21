Yankees' Austin Romine: Hits first home run
Romine went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs scored and two RBI on Sunday against the Royals.
Romine made a rare appearance in the starting lineup Sunday and took advantage by hitting his first home run of the season. He has performed admirably when called upon as he is now hitting .326/.396/.488 for the season. However, he has gotten only 43 at-bats on the season, illustrating just how rarely he sees playing time.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 9
C.J. Cron is already a hot-hand play, but do the matchups favor him in Week 9 (May 21-27)?...
-
Week 9 two-start pitcher rankings
Would you start Chase Anderson fresh off the DL? In a week lacking in two-start sleepers, you...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Belt
Chris Towers says Brandon Belt should be nowhere near your fantasy baseball lineups
-
Juan Soto is here, so pick him up
Nationals prospect Juan Soto is getting the call sooner than anyone expected, but Scott White...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Start Frazier
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Podcast: Top players to add
Need some pitchers to stream next week or some prospects to stash? We’ve got that and more...