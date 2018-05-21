Romine went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs scored and two RBI on Sunday against the Royals.

Romine made a rare appearance in the starting lineup Sunday and took advantage by hitting his first home run of the season. He has performed admirably when called upon as he is now hitting .326/.396/.488 for the season. However, he has gotten only 43 at-bats on the season, illustrating just how rarely he sees playing time.