Romine went 3-for-4 with a homer, and steal and three RBI in Friday's loss to the Rangers.

Romine hit his seventh homer of the season in the seventh inning with a solo shot off Eddie Butler. He also knocked in a pair of runs with an eighth-inning single. He's been a capable fill-in for the injured Gary Sanchez (groin), hitting .263/.316/.456 with seven homers in 55 games.