Yankees' Austin Romine: In lineup Wednesday
Romine is in the lineup on Wednesday, catching and hitting seventh.
Gary Sanchez will get the day off for this contest, paving the way for Romine to make just his fourth start of the year. The 30-year-old has three hits in 11 at-bats with a home run and two RBI so far this season in spot duty as Sanchez's backup, and he should be expected to maintain a similar role throughout the year.
