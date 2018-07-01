Romine was removed from Saturday's game due to hamstring tightness, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports. Romine will undergo an MRI on his left hamstring.

He was replaced by Kyle Higashioka in the seventh inning. The Yankees are already thin behind the plate with Gary Sanchez (groin) out for at least a few more weeks, and an injury to Romine would put them in bigger trouble. Romine probably will take a break Sunday, and we should soon get an update on what to expect after that.