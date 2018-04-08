Romine went 3-for-5 with three RBI during Sunday's 8-7 loss to Baltimore.

With Gary Sanchez (calf) unavailable Sunday, Romine proved to be a solid backup option and drove in a team-high three runs. However, despite his efforts, Romine figures to return to his reserve role as soon as Sanchez is deemed healthy enough to return to action.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories