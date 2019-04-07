Romine will start at catcher and bat ninth Sunday against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Romine will make just his second appearance in nine games this season with No. 1 catcher Gary Sanchez getting a break behind the plate and serving as the designated hitter in the series finale. Despite Sanchez's shortcomings as a defender, a Yankees lineup missing several star hitters desperately needs his bat in the lineup. As a result, Romine's opportunities will likely remain minimal for the foreseeable future.