Yankees' Austin Romine: Nabs start in series finale
Romine will start at catcher and bat ninth Thursday against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Though he finds himself in the lineup for the second time in three days, Romine is still handling one of the lighter workloads among backup catchers while Gary Sanchez continues to dominate the playing time behind the dish. The spotty action probably hasn't helped Romine's performance at the plate, as he's recorded only three hits in 33 at-bats over his last 10 contests.
