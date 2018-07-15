Yankees' Austin Romine: Not in Sunday's lineup
Romine is out of the lineup for Sunday's series finale against the Indians, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Romine will head to the bench for the second time in the last three games, with Kyle Higashioka again getting the call behind the plate for the Yankees. Romine looks to be nearing a return to his usual bench role, with Gary Sanchez (groin) on rehab assignment and likely to return from the disabled list shortly after the All-Star break.
