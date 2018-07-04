Yankees' Austin Romine: Not in Wednesday's lineup
Romine (hamstring) is out of the lineup against the Braves on Wednesday.
Romine will remain out of the starting lineup due to a left hamstring injury he suffered Saturday. He was able to join Monday's game, so don't expect him to be sidelined much longer. Consider him day-to-day ahead of Friday's series opener in Toronto while Kyle Higashioka gets another start in his stead.
