Yankees' Austin Romine: Notices improvement with hamstring
Romine, who is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Braves, said prior to the game that he feels "great" and has endured no setbacks with his tight left hamstring, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
Romine added that he feels team trainers have address the tightness issue that will confine him to the bench yet again on the Fourth of July, marking his fourth consecutive absence. The backstop was able to make pinch-hit appearances Saturday and Monday, which would seem to suggest that he's not in line for a trip to the disabled list. Kyle Higashioka will pick up another start behind the plate Wednesday, but expect Romine to reclaim duties as the Yankees' primary catcher in the near future while the club waits for No. 1 option Gary Sanchez (groin) to return from the disabled list after the All-Star break.
