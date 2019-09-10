Romine went 2-for-2 with a solo home run, a double and two walks while scoring three times in a win over Boston on Monday.

Romine led off the scoring for the Yankees with a solo shot to right field in the fifth inning. The 30-year-old has reached based in six of his last eight plate appearances but has played only twice in September while serving as Gary Sanchez's backup. He has made the most of his opportunities this season, slashing .275/.305/.435 with seven homers and 33 RBI in 204 plate appearances.