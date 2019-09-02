Romine will be on the bench for a third straight game Monday against the Rangers, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Romine was behind the dish for three of the Yankees' final five games of August, but his opportunities to catch will likely fall by the wayside now following the recent return of Luke Voit from the injured list. With Voit back in the fold, the Yankees are expected to rotate Mike Ford, Clint Frazier, Aaron Judge and perhaps some of the team's infielders at the designated-hitter spot, forcing the defensively challenged Gary Sanchez to handle more work behind the plate.