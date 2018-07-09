Romine is on the bench for the first game of Monday's doubleheader against the Yankees, Mike Mazzeo of the New York Daily News reports.

Romine is expected to be the Yankees' primary catcher while Gary Sanchez remains out with a groin injury, though it's no surprise that he's sitting one of the games in Monday's doubleheader. Kyle Higashioka will start behind the plate in his place.

More News
Our Latest Stories