Romine (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Romine departed Sunday's game with tightness in his left hamstring and was cleared of any structural damage after an MRI turned up negative. The backstop is likely still a little sore, but the Yankees didn't promote a catcher from the minors ahead of the series finale, an indication Romine isn't dealing with a particularly serious issue. Kyle Higashioka will step in behind the plate Sunday, catching for right-hander Luis Severino.