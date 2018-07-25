Romine is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Rays, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Romine is slated to take over as the Yankees' primary catcher once again with Gary Sanchez (groin) hitting the 10-day disabled list for the second time this season, but Romine will get a breather with the Yankees and Rays playing a day game after a night game. Kyle Higashioka checks in behind the plate in the series finale, catching for Luis Cessa.