Romine (head) said that he'll be available off the bench Sunday against the Blue Jays after passing through all phases of MLB's concussion protocol, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

Romine was removed from Saturday's game after being struck in the mask by a foul ball, resulting the backstop getting a little shook up. He tried to convince team trainers to stay in the game, but the Yankees ultimately pulled him in favor of backup Kyle Higashioka. Though Higashioka will start behind the plate in the series finale, the Yankees' decision not to call up another catcher from the minor-league ranks suggests Romine's health isn't a concern. Expect Romine to return to the starting nine Tuesday in Miami.