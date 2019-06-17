Romine went 2-for-5 with a double and four RBI in Sunday's 10-3 win over the White Sox.

With top backstop Gary Sanchez receiving a rare day off, Romine checked in behind the dish for just his fourth start of the month. Romine made the most of the opportunity, matching his RBI total from his last 18 appearances dating back to April 23. Despite the strong day at the plate, Romine won't be in line for an uptick in playing time so long as Sanchez is healthy.