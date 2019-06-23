Romine went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Astros.

It's only his second homer of the year, with the first coming back on April 7. Romine continues to get about a start a week behind a healthy Gary Sanchez, and his .540 OPS makes him all but unrosterable even in deep two-catcher formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories