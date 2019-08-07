Yankees' Austin Romine: Posts three hits in win
Romine went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two doubles, three RBI and two runs in a 9-4 victory against the Orioles on Tuesday.
He only has six long balls this season, but that's Romine's fourth homer in the last six games. He's also 14-for-36 (.389 batting average) in his most recent 11 contests, which has raised his season average 37 points. Romine is batting .267 with 13 extra-base hits, 28 RBI and 18 runs in 146 at-bats this season.
