Yankees' Austin Romine: Records hit in return
Romine (undisclosed) went 1-for-3 with a base hit and a run scored in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Red Sox.
Romine was one of the quieter contributors for the team on a night in which all nine starters recorded a hit, but the banged-up Yankees were likely just happy to get one of their many injured players back in the lineup. The unspecified issue that kept Romine out of the lineup for back-to-back games was never viewed as a significant concern, so he should be fine to start the bulk of the contests behind the plate moving forward until Gary Sanchez (groin) returns from the 10-day injured list.
