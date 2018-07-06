Yankees' Austin Romine: Returns to lineup Friday
Romine (hamstring) is starting behind the plate and batting eighth against the Blue Jays on Friday, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Romine hasn't made a start since June 29 as he has dealt with hamstring tightness. The 29-year-old should continue to see fairly regular time at catcher with Gary Sancez (groin) sidelined through the All-Star break.
