Romine (neck) will start at catcher and bat eighth against the Orioles on Friday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Romine has been dealing with a stiff neck this week and hasn't seen game action since Sept. 11, though most of that can likely be attributing to his reserve role. The 29-year-old lines up against Orioles' right-hander Yefry Ramirez on Friday.