Romine will take on a "fairly even" time split behind the plate while Gary Sanchez (groin) is out of action, Jordan Horrobin of MLB.com reports.

Romine will split time with Kyle Higashioka while Sanchez is on the shelf in an effort to protect both backup catchers from fatigue down the stretch. While Romine has enjoyed a successful season in limited duty -- he is slashing .287/.319/.446 with seven homers in 214 plate appearances -- he has started consecutive games only once since Aug. 14. Romine went 2-for-5 in Friday's win over Toronto, but Higashioka is starting behind the plate Saturday.