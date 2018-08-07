Romine is on the bench Tuesday against the White Sox, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

After starting five straight games, Romine will sit in favor of Kyle Higashioka for the second game in a row. Romine's .256/.313/.444 line easily beats Higashioka's .163/.234/.395, though, so it's likely that he'll remain the Yankees' primary catcher until Gary Sanchez returns from his groin injury.