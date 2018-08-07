Yankees' Austin Romine: Sits again Tuesday
Romine is on the bench Tuesday against the White Sox, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.
After starting five straight games, Romine will sit in favor of Kyle Higashioka for the second game in a row. Romine's .256/.313/.444 line easily beats Higashioka's .163/.234/.395, though, so it's likely that he'll remain the Yankees' primary catcher until Gary Sanchez returns from his groin injury.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart