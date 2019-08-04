Romine is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox, James Wagner of The New York Times reports.

Romine was behind the plate in the nightcap of Saturday's doubleheader sweep of Boston, going 0-for-3 with a walk in that contest. He'll just be getting some routine maintenance for the day game after the night game, allowing Kyle Higashioka to receive a turn at catcher.

